Magnitude 3.8 earthquake hits near Discovery Bay, rattling the East Bay

A magnitude 3.8 earthquake struck in Contra Costa County near Discovery Bay early Wednesday evening, the United States Geological Survey reported.

The quake struck just after 6:20 p.m., and the USGS reported it had a depth of about 7 miles.

Around 350 people responded to the USGS's "Did you feel it?" survey, and residents in Brentwood and Discovery Bay appeared to have felt it the most, followed by Antioch.

There were also Google search inquiries regarding an earthquake in Tracy, Oakley and Pittsburg.