Dipsea cross-country race to disrupt Mill Valley traffic and parking

MILL VALLEY – The Dipsea, a rugged cross-country foot race up and down the side of Mount Tamalpais, will disrupt traffic and parking in Mill Valley on Sunday.

The 112th annual race to Stinson Beach begins in downtown Mill Valley at Lytton Square at 8 a.m., police said Saturday.

Traffic will be impacted along the race route -- Throckmorton, Cascade, Edgewood, and Panoramic Highway -- until about 11 a.m., Mill Valley police said.

Traffic will be two ways on Lovell Avenue, between Old Mill and Corte Madera Avenue, beginning at 6 a.m., police said.

The 7.4-mile Dipsea is billed as the oldest trail race in the U.S. The number of runners is limited to about 1,500, according to the race's website.