Dilemma of naming Feinstein replacement looms large for Newsom

SACRAMENTO - California elected officials said while it's important to take the time to remember and mourn the passing of Senator Dianne Feinstein, it's also important for Governor Gavin Newsom to quickly appoint her successor.

Oakland political analyst Joe Tuman said the governor is facing a big dilemma.

ALSO READ: Dianne Feinstein, California senator who broke glass ceilings, dies at 90

"It's a big deal, it's a very big deal because there aren't that many senate seats available," said Tuman.

Newsom had previously said he would appoint a Black woman if he was tasked with that responsibility. But he also said he would not appoint U.S. Representative Barbara Lee of Oakland since she's running for Feinstein's senate seat.

Polls have shown Lee is trailing her two opponents, Representatives Katie Porter and Adam Schiff.

"If you give (Lee) the appointment, then she kind of leaps over everybody else," said Tuman.

ALSO READ: Sen. Dianne Feinstein and her legacy

"That Primary is just a matter of months away. I don't want to tip the balance of that," said Governor Newsom two weeks ago on NBC's Meet The Press.

East Bay Congressman Mark DeSaulnier is supporting Lee for senate. He said it's important Newsom acts quickly.

"It's a difficult choice for the governor, because we got a lot of talented people that reflect the diversity of our amazing state. But I have confidence the governor will appoint somebody really wonderful," said DeSaulnier.

Feinstein sat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, which approves President Joe Biden's judicial nominees. Without her, Democrats might not be able to get any more federal judges through congress this term.

"We lose any votes for any period of time, and the Republicans have votes, then you don't have the power of the majority. So it's important to fill that position on judiciary," said DeSaulnier.

South Bay Congresswoman Anna Eshoo supports Adam Schiff for the senate seat. She said Newsom is going with the right approach.

"It's the governor's judgment, and I think that he will make a good call. I trust his values, and I think that whomever he chooses as a caretaker will do everything they can to represent California," said Eshoo.

A spokesperson for Newsom said on Friday no information yet on when or who the governor will appoint.