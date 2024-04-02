Watch CBS News
Did you see the SpaceX rocket fly across Southern California sky? What we know about the mysterious streak.

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

A SpaceX rocket launch originating from Vandenberg Space Force Base left a streak of light across Southern California's skyline Tuesday night.

According to SpaceX's website, the Falcon 9 launch is sending 22 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit. The liftoff happened around 7:30 p.m. April 1.  

The launch was originally scheduled last week for March 28, but was delayed due to weather.

After the launch, a glittering streak appeared across the sky in Southern California around 1:45 a.m., which appeared to be orbital debris.

KCAL News talked to one woman who witnessed the mysterious streak across the sky in Hollywood as she was walking her dog early Tuesday morning.

"I thought it was beautiful, but I was also afraid it was something bad because it reminded me of rocket launches I've seen online. I was glad there was another person out who saw it with me," said Roseleen Browne.

The mysterious streak seemed to be unrelated to the SpaceX rocket launch. We are waiting on a response from SpaceX to confirm what the streak was and where it came from.

First published on April 2, 2024 / 7:10 AM PDT

