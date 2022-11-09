Dickens Christmas Fair returns to Cow Palace after two-year COVID hiatus

DALY CITY -- The Great Dickens Christmas Fair and Victorian Party is set to return to the Cow Palace this year after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The event will take place every weekend starting Nov. 19 and ending on Dec. 18, including the Friday after Thanksgiving, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Great Dickens Christmas Fair at the Cow Palace. Randy Yagi

The fair includes an immersive experience into Victorian London, with costumed players performing near a variety of music shops, pubs, dance floors and more.

This year's experience has expanded to include a pre-show area with an ice skating rink. Unlimited skate time and rental is $6 for children ages 3-8 and $12 for everyone else.

New this year will also be fresh-cut Christmas trees available for purchase. Tickets for the fair can be purchased online at their website and range in price from $18 to $45.