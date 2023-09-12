Diablo Valley College professor, coach faces human trafficking, sexual assault charges

PLEASANT HILL – A professor and track coach at Diablo Valley College in Contra Costa County is facing multiple felony charges, including human trafficking and sexual assault, prosecutors said.

According to the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office, 39-year-old Kyle Lee Whitmore of Crockett was arrested on September 7 for allegedly trafficking two women for prostitution. The arrest came after one of victims notified campus authorities, prompting a joint investigation with the sheriff's office.

Prosecutors said Whitmore is facing two counts of human trafficking, two counts of pandering, one count of pimping and four counts of forcible sexual penetration by a foreign object.

According to the school's website, Whitmore is an instructor of Communications Studies at the Pleasant Hill campus.

Kyle Whitmore Diablo Valley College

Whitmore is being held at the Contra Costa County jail in Martinez without bail. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

In a statement Tuesday, District Attorney Diana Becton said there are multiple tools to help curb human trafficking and to connect victims to services.

"For example, our office has a local human trafficking hotline, we have community based service partners like Community Violence Solutions, and there's a national toll-free help line that's available 24/7," Becton said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Investigation Division of the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office at 925-313-2600. To report cases of human trafficking in Contra Costa County, call the District Attorney's hotline at 925-957-8658 or the national helpline at 211.