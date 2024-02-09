Devoted fans in S.F. Mission District set to cheer 49ers in Super Bowl

SAN FRANCISCO -- Lupe Juárez, a dedicated 49ers fan for over 45 years, is eagerly anticipating the upcoming Super Bowl weekend festivities in San Francisco's Mission District. Having moved to the Mission from Texas nearly 50 years ago, Juárez embodies the longstanding passion of local fans.

"We've been celebrating since they won the last game so we're still having fun here and, hopefully, we're gonna have more fun Sunday!" Juárez exclaimed.

Proudly donning his 49ers Super Bowl XXIX leather jacket, Juárez, along with many other fans, is gearing up for a weekend filled with football thrills.

"I got it from a friend years ago and I put it away for many years and then I found it a couple of months ago and then I said, 'I'm gonna bring the jersey out!'" Juárez said.

For Juárez, the ideal spot to soak in the game-day atmosphere is Ruth's at Treat Street, his favorite hangout in the Mission. Reflecting on the 49ers' recent defeat of the Lions two weeks ago, Aura Urbina from Ruth's at Treat Street, highlighted Ruth's significance in the community.

"This is where it's at! A lot of natives come here and it's always packed with love. Actually, this weekend, it's all gonna be packed! A lot of families!" Urbina said.

The excitement is palpable, to the point that driving around the Mission may be difficult due to street closures and the influx of enthusiastic fans.

"The atmosphere. I mean, we're all very familiar and it's happening here in the bay for us so we know it's like our home party," Urbina said.

Customers like Rachel Anderson have already kicked off the celebration.

"Just getting ready for Sunday. Just trying a little pregame a little early but definitely ready for Sunday and excited," Anderson said.

Even Lupe had to cancel his travel plans, echoing the sentiments of many fans who prefer to celebrate in the heart of their community.

"All my friends are telling me, why are you going away? You don't know anybody where you're going so who you gonna celebrate with? So I think I'm gonna start here and I'm gonna enjoy the game here." Juárez said.