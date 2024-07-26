2 dead after car plunges off Highway 1 at Devil's Slide

SAN MATEO COUNTY – Two people have died after their car plunged off Highway 1 at Devil's Slide Friday morning, authorities said.

According to the California Highway Patrol, officers were called to the area around 11:20 a.m. following reports of a vehicle of the side of the road. The vehicle, described as a gray two-door sedan, came to rest about 300-400 feet down an embankment.

Cal Fire personnel along with Pacifica firefighters initiated a cliff rescue, officials said. After reaching the vehicle, rescuers found two occupants who suffered fatal injuries.

The pair were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not been released.

The incident is under investigation.

ONGOING: Traffic Collision With Injuries on Northbound and Southbound CA-1 South of Devil's Slide Trail in Pacifica. All Lanes Remain Blocked. https://t.co/ITRwoLKuip — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) July 26, 2024

As of 12:45 p.m., all lanes of Highway 1 at Devil's Slide remain blocked. Drivers are urged to take alternate routes.