Despite summer snowstorm, Palisades Tahoe says no skiing before Labor Day

SAN FRANCISCO -- On Saturday, Aug. 24, parts of the Sierra saw rare summer snowfall.

"It's still technically summertime yet here I am in both of my jackets and I'm still cold," said Maddy Condon, a Palisades Tahoe spokesperson.

This was the first time Palisades Tahoe saw August snowfall since 2004.

"The Sierras keep us on our toes and we're just rolling with it. We're ready with Mother Nature -- whatever she's going to throw at us, we're ready," she said.

A bit farther south at Mammoth Mountain, a live-cam view of the summit on Saturday morning showed a grayed out, snowy peak.

While a special spectacle, the summer snowfall is just a tease for those who are itching to hit the slopes.

"November 27 is Palisades Tahoe's anticipated opening date," Condon said. "Unfortunately, we will not be opening before Labor Day but we are open for aerial tram rides and other fun events in the village."