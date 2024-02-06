Deputies use spike strip to end high-speed chase through Sonoma County; suspect jailed

Deputies in Sonoma County early Monday morning pursued a suspect through several cities after the man allegedly failed to yield for a traffic stop.

At about 12:45 a.m., a deputy tried to pull over a person who was driving a car with a suspended vehicle registration and not using headlights in the 5000 block of Redwood Drive in Rohnert Park. The driver did not pull over and instead began to lead the deputy on a pursuit on U.S. Highway 101 north into southeastern Santa Rosa.

At this point, dispatchers identified the suspect as Angel Espinoza, 42, who was on felony probation.

Espinoza took state Highway 12 westbound and drove through parts of western Santa Rosa, then into and around Sebastopol, according to the county Sheriff's Office. He then drove back onto Highway 12 eastbound, but Santa Rosa police had set up spike strips at Highway 12 and Fulton Road, which punctured at least one of his tires, bringing the vehicle to a stop.

During the chase, officers allege that Espinoza ran multiple stop signs and red lights, swerved between lanes and drove over the speed limit, reaching about 90 mph on the highway. The pursuit covered about 22 miles and lasted about 30 minutes.

Espinoza was arrested on suspicion of felony evading and violating his probation. He is being held without bail at the main jail, the Sheriff's Office said.