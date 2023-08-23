Deputies seize date rape drug from Fairfax salon, arrest made

FAIRFAX – A drug operation has led to an arrest and the seizure of more than 3,500 doses of the "date rape drug," authorities in Marin County said Tuesday.

According to the sheriff's office, U.S. customs agents seized a suspicious package that was addressed to a salon in Fairfax. The package contained 3.5 kilos of GHB.

Agents turned over the package to Department of Homeland Security Investigations Division, which in turn notified Marin County authorities. Authorities then conducted a "controlled delivery" at the nail salon.

Deputies said a man at the business took custody of the drugs. The suspect, identified as Long Tran of San Francisco, was arrested.

A search of Tran's home yielded additional quantities of GHB. More than 3,500 doses of the were seized, deputies said, with an estimated street value of $15,000 to $20,000.

Authorities did not say when Tran would appear in court on the charges.