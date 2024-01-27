Deputies search Santa Cruz Mountains for suspect in attempted murder

GILROY -- Santa Clara County Sheriff's officers are seeking a suspect who fled the scene of an attempted murder in the Santa Cruz Mountains west of Gilroy Saturday evening.

The suspect, identified as Christopher Croul, age 64, is believed to be armed and dangerous and residents in the vicinity of Mt. Madonna Road near Pole Line Road were advised to shelter in place.

Christopher Croul Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office

Citing challenging terrain and lack of light, the sheriff's office said it is suspending the search for Croul overnight. Mt. Madonna County Park will remain closed until the search resumes as a precautionary measure.

Area residents are urged to report any pertinent information by calling 9-1-1.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.