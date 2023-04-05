Deputies search for person who abandoned injured puppy in a trash bag at Santa Cruz roadside

PIX Now -- Wednesday afternoon headlines from the KPIX newsroom

SANTA CRUZ -- A driver recently found a severely injured puppy abandoned inside a garbage bag on the side of a road in Santa Cruz, authorities said Monday.

A California Highway Patrol (CHP) sergeant brought the 4-month-old puppy, nicknamed Cheddar, to the Santa Cruz Veterinary Hospital for treatment on March 26, authorities said. Cheddar is underweight and shows signs of aggravated animal neglect and abuse. The animal was found beneath the Buena Vista/Highway 1 overpass in Santa Cruz.

Cheddar the puppy was found abandoned in California on March 26, 2023 Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office

The Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter thanked the driver who found Cheddar.

"Their action, along with the CHP Sergeant, saved Cheddar's life," the shelter wrote on Facebook.

Authorities described the situation as a "horrific animal abuse case."

Cheddar's medical expenses are expected to exceed $10,000. He's receiving round-the-clock emergency veterinary care. People can donate to the Extra-Mile fund to help Cheddar.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office is working to find the person who abandoned the puppy. Officials noted the pup was wearing a collar when he was found.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of the collar Cheddar was wearing when he was found abandoned. Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office

"This community will not tolerate animal abuse," the animal shelter wrote on Facebook. "Please report animal abuse to the authorities."

Anyone with information related to Cheddar's case can contact Sergeant Miyoshi at 831-454-7640.