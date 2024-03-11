Delta boating accident kills 2 near Lodi

A boating accident over the weekend in the Delta west of Lodi claimed the lives of two people who were identified Monday by the San Joaquin County Medical Examiner's Office. A child who was also involved survived.

Quang Lu, 41, of Elk Grove, and Navin Lu, 21, of Oakland, died Saturday in the accident that occurred just north of Tower Park Marina.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said they responded shortly before 5 p.m. to the scene and were able to pull two people from the water -- a juvenile and an adult.

Deputies said the person recovered from the water had severe injuries and was pronounced dead.

Another person involved was later located and was pronounced dead.

It remains unclear how the accident occurred and what circumstances led to the deaths.