Dedicated fans return to BottleRock for much more than music

BottleRock kicks off as reliable Wine Country winner for fans and vendors

NAPA -- The 11th annual BottleRock kicked off Friday night in Napa and an estimated 40,000 people attended. The combination concert-food festival boasts a star-studded music lineup which draws people back to the event every year.

It's not just about the performers because there's so much more to explore, especially if you upgrade to the VIP tickets.

It was packed on the lawn and in the stands Friday evening as Nelly took the stage. Nelly was the artist Jack and Cheyanne Harmon came to see. The Harmons bring their whole family every year and this was 6-month-old Ava's first experience.

"This is a family event so we got our little one here," Jack Harmon said. "We bring the whole family. Just have a good time."

The Harmons bought tickets for the VIP section which gave them access to a private lawn area and shorter lines at the food booths.

"I'm truly happy with how the environment is over here," said Cheyanne Harmon. "If not, I probably wouldn't have brought her but it's so inviting that it's really nice."

Part of their extended family includes Alex Pierce. He got a taste of what BottleRock has to offer.

"I got a fried chicken sandwich ... Some fries and a lemonade," Pierce said. "It's popping."

He's seen how much this event has grown since BottleRock first started in Napa.

"My family started going," he said. "We were just impressed. The first year I started going was 2013."

Now cousins from across the country join in on the fun, including Ian Martin from Utah.

"Mooching off his family," Martin admitted. "I'll be honest. It's hard to afford a ticket on my payroll."

This music festival has a lot to offer even if you only have a general admission ticket. Kids and adults blinged out at the Sustainable Sparkle Bar.

"I have gemstone eyeliner, said owner Taylor McPherson. "We have all different type of gemstones, different colors, different sizes. We can create eyeliner looks and more embellishments around the side of your face."

BottleRock is a big boost to local businesses. Many say this is uniquely Napa and enjoy the event year after year.

"The food and wine, you can't go wrong," Cheyanne Harmon said.