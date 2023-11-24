Deadly salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupes; CDC expands recall of contaminated fruit products

Cantaloupe recall over salmonella contamination Thousands of cantaloupes recalled over possible salmonella contamination 00:20

Health authorities issued an alert Friday of a deadly salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupes and pre-cut fruit products, with nearly 100 cases seen across dozens of states.

The alert from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the outbreak has jumped from 43 infected people as of Nov. 17 to 99 cases in 32 states (map). At least two people have died in Minnesota; a total of 45 people have been hospitalized so far, all whom reported eating the contaminated cantaloupe.

An ongoing recall was expanded to include both whole cantaloupes and pre-cut cantaloupe products and the CDC said investigators were working to identify any other cantaloupe brands that may be contaminated. The recall now includes:

Whole cantaloupe - Might have a sticker that says "Malichita" or "Rudy," with the number "4050", and "Product of Mexico/produit du Mexique." Brands: Malachita/Z-Farms, Rudy.

Pre-cut cantaloupe products - Brands: Freshness Guaranteed, RaceTrac, ALDI, Vinyard.

Canada has also linked illness with the same Salmonella strain to cantaloupes, according to the CDC.

People were urged to throw away any recalled cantaloupes and other fruit products or return them to the place of purchase. Any items and surfaces in contact with the recalled fruit should be washed in hot soapy water.

Salmonella can cause severe gastrointestinal symptoms, and infections can be fatal in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Most people infected will experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps, with symptoms starting anywhere from 6 hours to 6 days after eating the contaminated fruit.

The CDC urged anyone to call their doctor if they experience any of the following symptoms:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving

Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration, such as: not peeing much, dry mouth and throat, or feeling dizzy when standing up

Businesses were urged not to sell or serve recalled cantaloupes and products made with recalled cantaloupe and to wash and sanitize any surfaces that may have come in contact with them.