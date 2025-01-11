Oakland triple shooting at birthday party leaves 2 dead, 1 injured

A celebratory birthday party turned tragic Friday night in North Oakland when gunfire erupted outside an event rental space, killing two people and injuring a third.

Oakland police have not released the victim's names but said the victims were a 19-year-old man from Richmond and a 20-year-old man from Berkeley. The third individual, a 29-year-old man from San Pablo, was also shot but survived and is currently in stable condition, according to police.

The shooting unfolded during a party held to celebrate the 16th birthday of a local teen and her twin brother. The young woman, who asked to remain anonymous, told CBS News Bay Area that she is still struggling to understand what led to the violence at what was supposed to be a joyful occasion.

The shooting occurred just after 10 p.m. outside of 507 55th Street, near the intersection of Telegraph Avenue. The venue is called East Bay Community Space.

Surveillance footage shared by a neighbor captured the gunfire, with at least 25 rounds being fired into the crowd. In the chaos that followed, partygoers fled the scene in panic, some hiding behind parked cars to avoid the bullets.

Witnesses say the violence began when someone opened fire near the entrance of the venue. One victim collapsed and died at the doorway. Another man was fatally shot near the intersection of 55th and Telegraph.

Ben, who declined to provide his last name is a neighbor who has lived in the neighborhood for a year. He described the incident as shocking.

"This is definitely a surprise," he said. "It's rare. Most times, when people want to celebrate, they celebrate and they have a good time."

Ben added that the area, near the Rockridge District, is typically quiet and safe.

Despite the trauma, the birthday girl said she is physically unharmed, though the emotional impact of the shooting will likely stay with her for a long time.

"This is terrible," Ben said. "I wish her the best."

Local workers and residents expressed concern about the violence. Emanuel De Sousa, who works nearby, reflected on the unsettling turn of events: "It sucks. I work right here. I used to sit right here and eat sandwiches years ago. Now, I don't anymore."

Authorities have not released any suspect information, and no arrests have been made in connection with the double homicide. Police are actively investigating the motive behind the shooting and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

This tragic incident marks the fourth and fifth homicides in Oakland this year. In comparison, during the first ten days of 2024, Oakland police were investigating six homicides, highlighting the ongoing challenge the city faces in addressing gun violence.

As of now, the community remains in shock, with neighbors and partygoers still grappling with the sudden loss of young lives at what was meant to be a night of celebration.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 510-238-7950.