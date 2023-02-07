Deadly day for pedestrians on San Jose roadways

SAN JOSE -- Two pedestrians were killed in separate collisions on San Jose roadways on Monday.

San Jose police said the first fatally occurred approximately 7 a.m. near the area of Jackson Ave. and the southbound I-680 on-ramp

According to police, a woman driving a 2011 Toyota sedan was traveling northbound on Jackson Ave. and was making a left turn onto the I-680 ramp when her car struck a man who was walking southbound in the crosswalk of the on-ramp. The man sustained major injuries and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The pedestrian's identity has not yet been released, nor has the identity of the driver.

Then at approximately 9:10 p.m. officers responded to the area of Monterey Road and Blossom Hill Road to investigate a traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The preliminary investigation has revealed the following:

A 2015 Kenworth semi-truck pulling a trailer, driven by an adult male driver, was traveling southbound on Monterey Road when struck an adult male pedestrian walking eastbound, outside of any marked crosswalk. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. There was no indication of alcohol or drug impairment.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office after confirming the victim's identity and notifying next of kin.

Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective Malvido #4206 of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4206@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654.