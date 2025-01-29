Man arrested in deadly Berkeley confrontation stemming from delivery van theft

Berkeley police on Wednesday said a man will face charges in connection to a deadly confrontation that began over a stolen delivery van.

Just before 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 18, Berkeley police received a call from a delivery van owner who said his vehicle had been stolen while he was in Oakland.

Police said he had placed a tracker on the vehicle after previous thefts and told them the vehicle was at a residence on the 1300 block of Russell Street.

According to police, the man went to the location and saw a man and woman taking packages from the vehicle. The van owner confronted the man, which led to a fight, police said.

Officers arrived not long after and found two men with stab wounds at the intersection of Russell and Acton streets. A woman was found injured a block and a half away on Burnett Street, near the van.

She later died from her injuries. The two men were treated for their injuries at the hospital.

Berkeley police said Raymond Johnson of Downey will face charges of murder and attempted murder. Officials did not release the identities of the other two people involved, and they have not provided details on Johnson's actions in the deadly confrontation.

"Due to the nature of the investigation, detectives have worked diligently to determine the facts before putting information out to the public.," Berkely police said in a statement. "This is still an active investigation, and we appreciate the Public's patience as we strive to clarify what transpired that day."