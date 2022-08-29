Dead whale washes ashore at Half Moon Bay beach
HALF MOON BAY -- A dead humpback whale washed ashore on a beach in Half Moon Bay Sunday, drawing a crowd of onlookers angling to get a close-up view.
CBS News correspondent David Pogue captured the progress of the whale carcass as it edged closer and closer to Manhattan Beach.
Once the whale washed ashore, it quickly became the focus of beach-goers and passers-by.
Personnel from The Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito were working to determine the cause of death.
In June, a decaying whale carcass washed up on the Richmond shoreline after drifting with the San Francisco Bay tide for weeks. It was first spotted floating near the USS Hornet in Alameda back on April 4, according to the center.
