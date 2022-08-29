Dead whale washes ashore at Half Moon Bay beach

HALF MOON BAY -- A dead humpback whale washed ashore on a beach in Half Moon Bay Sunday, drawing a crowd of onlookers angling to get a close-up view.

CBS News correspondent David Pogue captured the progress of the whale carcass as it edged closer and closer to Manhattan Beach.

Half Moon Bay Beach. Whale carcass inbound! pic.twitter.com/9aifXHtwav — David Pogue (@Pogue) August 28, 2022

Once the whale washed ashore, it quickly became the focus of beach-goers and passers-by.

Well, the arrival of the whale carcass at Half Moon Bay beach today was magnificent, amazing, and sad. Here’s a little compressed-time video of its arrival. We called the Bay Area Marine Mammal Center (@TMMC) to let them know. pic.twitter.com/hYZX4drBcL — David Pogue (@Pogue) August 28, 2022

Personnel from The Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito were working to determine the cause of death.

In June, a decaying whale carcass washed up on the Richmond shoreline after drifting with the San Francisco Bay tide for weeks. It was first spotted floating near the USS Hornet in Alameda back on April 4, according to the center.