Watch CBS News
Local News

Dead body found in dumpster during trash haul from Dixon

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

CBS News Live
CBS News Bay Area Live

DIXON -- Police in Dixon in northern Solano County are investigating a report of a dead body discovered Tuesday when a garbage truck deposited its load at a trash dump in neighboring Yolo County.

Dixon police said in a news release that a preliminary investigation revealed the death may be accidental. Police said their review of the route on which the truck made trash pick-ups indicated the body was most likely from the City of Dixon service area.

Police suspect the person who was later found dead had climbed into a dumpster in Dixon about an hour before the garbage truck collected its contents.

Dixon Police are continuing to investigate and a medical examination will be conducted by the Yolo County Sheriff/Coroner's Office.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Dixon Police Detective Sgt. Jenna Cameron at (707) 678-7070.

First published on June 29, 2022 / 6:50 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.