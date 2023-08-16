Watch CBS News
San Francisco & Peninsula News

Dead body discovered in Palo Alto neighborhood

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

Police closed a street in Palo Alto on Wednesday morning after a dead man was discovered in the area.

The Palo Alto Police Department said in an advisory that officers closed the 600 block of Waverley Street, between Hamilton Avenue and Forest Avenue in the city's University South neighborhood.

According to police, the deceased man was found on that portion of Waverley Street by a passerby just before 6:30 a.m. 

First published on August 16, 2023 / 12:48 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.