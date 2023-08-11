Dead birds, mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in Contra Costa

CONTRA COSTA - Two more dead birds and two more groups of trapped mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile virus in Contra Costa County, according to the county's Mosquito and Vector Control District.

That brings the total for this year to five dead birds and five groups of mosquitoes with the virus, district officials said Friday.

"While we are seeing more virus activity in East Contra Costa County right now, the risk of West Nile virus is not necessarily restricted to that area," said the district's scientific program manager Steve Schutz.

"Dead birds from Central Contra Costa County have also tested positive for the virus and as warm temperatures continue, we expect West Nile virus activity to continue," Schutz said.

The most recent dead birds testing positive are an American crow from San Ramon and a California scrub jay from Concord. The mosquitoes were trapped in Pittsburg and Oakley.

The virus can be passed to birds, other animals and people through a single mosquito bite.

To help guard against possible infection, people should use an EPA-registered insect repellent that includes DEET, Picaridin, IR3535 or the repellent version of Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, district officials said.

People should also dump out standing water and scrub the inside of the containers to remove mosquito eggs, make sure door and window screens work properly and report dead birds by calling (877) 968-2473 or visiting https://westnile.ca.gov/report.php.

County residents can also request mosquito service for their residential properties by calling (925) 685-9301 or visiting https://contracosta.leateamapps.com/#/public/servicerequest.

Since 2005, 75 people in Contra Costa County have contracted West Nile virus and in 2006, two people died from the disease, according to district officials.