Davis library hit by second bomb threat in as many weeks; sheriff, FBI investigating

Police give all-clear after another bomb threat at Davis library Police give all-clear after another bomb threat at Davis library 00:24

DAVIS – A Davis library caught in the center of a political firestorm got another bomb threat on Monday, prompting schools nearby to shelter in place.

Late Monday morning, the Davis Joint Unified School District sent out an alert to parents saying both Davis Senior High and North Davis Elementary were on a shelter-in-place order due to a situation at the nearby library.

Daivs police then confirmed that the Mary L. Stephens branch of the Yolo County Library had received another bomb threat.

Davis Senior High School and North Davis Elementary are currently in a Shelter in Place due to an incident at the library. Please do not travel to these sites. Posted by Davis Joint Unified School District on Monday, August 28, 2023

Officers responded to the library and investigated. They soon gave the all-clear and the schools were able to drop their shelter-in-place orders.

The library has been the center of attention in recent weeks after a conservative group said they were asked to leave the building by an employee.

As captured in video taken of the event, the speaker referred to trans athletes by their biological genders. This apparently prompted a library employee to speak up and tell the group that they were breaking the library's code of behavior.

A day after the incident, the library received a bomb threat; it was later deemed fake.

"These messages share a common thread of hateful content and revolve around a heated meeting there," the Yolo County Sheriff's Office said in a statement about the second bomb threat.

Both the sheriff's office and the FBI are investigating.