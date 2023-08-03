Davis hits tiebreaking double in 6th, Giants beat D-backs 4-2

Logan Webb loves seeing shortstop Brandon Crawford healthy and helping lead the charge behind him with sparkling defense.

Crawford's troublesome knee sure looked better when he legged out an RBI triple, too.

J.D. Davis hit a go-ahead two-run double in the sixth inning to back Webb's first win in five starts and the San Francisco Giants overcame an early two-run deficit to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2 on Wednesday night.

Webb (9-9) struck out five and walked one, allowing two runs on four hits over seven innings to snap a four-start winless stretch in which he was 0-2 since beating Colorado on July 9. Webb had just one win over his previous six outings.

Crawford hit an RBI triple in the fifth following Davis' leadoff single, then Isan Díaz tied it at 2 with a run-scoring single for his first hit of 2023.

The 36-year-old Crawford came off the injured list Saturday after missing 12 games with inflammation in his left knee.

"He's amazing to watch day in and day out," Webb said. "I'm lucky I get to have him back there every time I throw."

The Giants hit three straight singles off Tyler Gilbert (0-2) to begin the sixth — from Wilmer Flores, Joc Pederson and Patrick Bailey — and load the bases for Davis.

Tyler Rogers pitched the eighth and Camilo Doval finished for his 32nd save as the Giants secured a 10th straight series victory or tie with the Diamondbacks at home dating to 2020.

D-backs starter Slade Cecconi earned his first career strikeout in quirky fashion and courtesy of replay review: He threw a 3-2 fastball to Giants leadoff man LaMonte Wade Jr. and the ball grazed off the knob end of the hitter's bat and the foul tip wound up high in the right inner thigh of catcher Jose Herrera.

Initially ruled a hit by pitch, the D-backs challenged the call and it was overturned to a strikeout.

"I thought I hit him and I was just like, 'All right next guy,'" Cecconi said. "And then I look over and they're reviewing and they showed the video and it went knob to groin area to catch to out. It was like, 'Oh my goodness, that's one way to get the first one.'"

The D-backs had a good laugh in their dugout.

"It's going to be talked about for a long time," manager Torey Lovullo said. "You can't dream up how you get your first career strikeout. Look, he one day will be able to tell a great story about my first one and nobody will believe it, you'll have to go to the tape for proof of that. But we had a good laugh about it in the dugout. But what he did was, he settled in after that and made pitches and did a really good job."

The right-hander allowed two runs on four hits over 4 2/3 innings making his major league debut at age 24. Cecconi didn't allow a hit in his major league debut until Flores doubled sharply to left with one out in the fourth.

Jace Peterson hit an RBI single in the initial inning for his first RBI since joining the Diamondbacks in a trade from Oakland on Monday, and Corbin Carroll added an RBI groundout the first.

Cecconi had his contract selected from Triple-A Reno before the game and became the second of five players from the D-backs' 2020 draft to make his debut this year along with Thursday starter Brandon Pfaadt.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: RHP Austin Adams suffered a fractured right ankle in Tuesday's loss to San Francisco and will miss the remainder of the season. He was placed on the 60-day injured list. Adams entered to start the eighth inning, but threw just two pitches when he took a comebacker by Joc Pederson off the ankle. ... RHP Zach Davies (lower back inflammation) is headed for a simulate game of up to 60 pitches soon and has been throwing bullpens. ... 1B Christian Walker got a break before singling as a pinch-hitter in the eighth as Lovullo considered it time to get the veteran off his feet. "He's hasn't had one in a while," Lovullo said. "... He doesn't like getting days off but he needs one."

Giants: 2B Thairo Estrada was set to be designated hitter for Triple-A Sacramento then play at second base to test his fractured left hand before being activated, perhaps as soon as this weekend. ... RHP Anthony DeSclafani received a second opinion from Dr. Keith Meister on his strained flexor tendon in his pitching arm.

UP NEXT

Arizona rookie RHP Pfaadt (0-4, 8.20 ERA) makes his ninth career start in the series finale Thursday still seeking his first major league win. The Giants announced after the game LHP Scott Alexander (6-1, 3.13) would start Thursday.