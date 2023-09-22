Raiders WR Davante Adams shows off new skills in heartfelt home renovation

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is known for putting in the work on and off the field, but his latest exploits didn't involve catching footballs, instead using a paintbrush and a sledgehammer to help renovate a home for a very special fan.

The star athlete grew up in East Palo Alto, California, and spent a lot of time at his grandparents' house after his parents separated. To thank them for all their love and support, he wanted to do something special for them.

"This is what dreams are made of for me," said Adams. "Being in the position that I am in, they always take about the money, and these kinds of things, being able to do big things for the people that had a big impact on your life, is what is important."

With the help of the CBS show Secret Celebrity Renovation, Adams traded in his cleats for a jackhammer and helped renovate their living room, kitchen, and a family room they call the Raider Room. He asserted that the family and friends who gather there for games will also see him break out his moves on the construction site.

"Everybody will see, I was defiantly in the action, a lot of firsts, said Adams. "I learned how to use a saw, a jackhammer, did the whole demo. It was a lot of work, and I was here the whole time getting in it"

Coming back home was also a chance for him to connect to a community that he holds near and dear.

"[It's] just having an opportunity to be around these people and this community, such a tight-knit community, to have that support," he said.

In the episode, Adams shines a light on growing up in East Palo Alto and some of the lifelong friends he made, including Giants outfielder and Palo Alto native Joe Pederson, who makes a cameo appearance in the episode.

Adams's episode of Secret Celebrity Renovations airs Friday, September 22nd, on KPIX and Paramount Plus.