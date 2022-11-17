'Dark complexion' dolls found hanging at Saratoga schools prompt hate crime investigation

SARATOGA – Authorities have launched a hate crime investigation after dolls described to have a "dark complexion" were found hanging at three schools in Saratoga.

According to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office, the dolls were found at Prospect High School, Saratoga High School and Redwood Middle School earlier this week. No further details about the incidents were immediately available.

In a written statement announcing the investigation, the sheriff's office described the incidents as "heinous acts" and that they are taking these cases seriously.

"Hate has no place in Santa Clara County," said Acting Sheriff Ken Binder. "The Sheriff's Office will thoroughly investigate these incidents and request prosecution of the offenders to the fullest extent of the law."

Anyone who may have information about the potential suspects is asked to reach Detective Sgt. Ramon Marquez by calling 408-808-4559 or emailing ramon.martinez@shf.sccgov.org. Tips can also be given anonymously by calling 408-808-4431.