Danville World War II vet celebrates 104th birthday with key to the city

In Danville Tuesday, a World War II veteran was honored with a party and presented the key to the city as he celebrated his 104th birthday.

The special event for Arthur Larson was held at the Brookdale Diablo Lodge, where he lives with Joan, his wife of more than 70 years.

Arthur said he was proud to reach the milestone, but played it cool on camera.

"I am 104 years old. Seems like a good basis for a party," he said.

Larson was born in Colorado and served as a U.S. Army quartermaster in New Guinea for much of World War II. After the war, he went into education and became very active in the Red Cross, organizing a program for physically challenged students.

Danville's mayor presented Larson with a key to the city as part of the festivities.

Arthur's son Eric said his father has always been a great role model.

He gave me a solid sense of support and love in our family. I always felt that he was proud of me, and he let me know that. And I followed in his footsteps and went into education myself.

These days, Larson says he's still got an active social life and is writing his memoir.

One fun fact about his life. He told KPIX that he attended one of the first ever public presentations of a working television at the Chicago World's Fair in 1933.