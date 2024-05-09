Danville school briefly locked down following reports of man with rifle

Sycamore Valley Elementary School in Danville was locked down Thursday morning after a report of a man with a rifle nearby, police said.

The man was reportedly walking on Camino Tassajara in front of Sycamore Valley Park, adjacent to the school on Holbrook Drive.

Danville police sent an alert about the report at 11:29 a.m., adding that the man was not reported to have displayed the rifle in a violent manner and no other persons called to report seeing a man with a rifle.

Officers searched the school and the surrounding area. No other schools, businesses or residences were locked down, police said.

There was no shelter-in-place or evacuation order, but people were asked to avoid the area until the search was complete.

At 11:57 a.m., police issued an all-clear and said the lockdown had been lifted. The person reported was not found, police said.

Anybody with additional information was asked to phone Danville police at 925-820-2144 or call 911.