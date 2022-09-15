Man charged in crash that killed woman in Danville crosswalk

DANVILLE – The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office has charged a 70-year-old Danville man with vehicular manslaughter for a collision that killed a pedestrian in June.

Steven Seltzer was driving a vehicle that struck Danville resident Joyce Huang, 32, on June 2. At 8:06 p.m., police had responded to a report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian at Camino Tassajara and Wood Ranch Road. Huang was pronounced dead, and Seltzer remained at the scene and cooperated with police, Danville Police Chief Allan Shields said.

Police determined Seltzer failed to yield to a pedestrian in the crosswalk. The District Attorney's Office charged Seltzer with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter on Sept. 7.

Police said Thursday that Seltzer is not in custody.