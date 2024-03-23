Dancers gather at annual salsa festival in San Francisco

It's an annual festival that brings together lovers of salsa dance in both the Bay Area and throughout the world.

Every step and every spin carries passion and purpose, says John Narvaez, dance instructor and co-founder of the San Francisco Salsa Festival.

Alongside his business partner and co-founder Elizabeth Rojas, Narvaez is excited to continue the annual San Francisco Salsa festival for the 14th year.

This year's festival kicked off at the El Valenciano in the Mission District.

Narvaez, who immigrated from Columbia to the Bay Area as a teen, said while it is the pure joy of dancing that keeps him on his feet, it was the importance of giving people hope through community that inspired him to create the festival.

"It's really celebrating life. It is. Life can be very short, very long. Life is going to punch you left and right. We need a place where we can belong, recharge, and go back and continue living life," Narvaez said.

And Narvaez loves breathing life into others through his passion as a dance instructor.

The festival, which continues into the weekend, features workshops, renowned live Latin bands, and more.

But Narvaez said getting the festival to continue for over a decade now was not so easy at first. He had to take some big risks to focus on his life purpose.

"I found myself burned out from my previous career. I just found salsa as so fulfilling. So I just took the leap of faith," he said.

And he and his partner have been leaping ever since. The SF Salsa Festival brings together both beginners and advanced dancers to enjoy the vast flavor of Latin American dance.

Cuban style dancer Jess Werlin said the Bay Area gathering excites her each year.

"Oh gosh, it's one of the things I love the most about San Francisco, particularly the Mission and what that brings. It's so lively, and such a big part of why I love this city in general."

Narvaez said the Bay Area already has a thriving salsa scene, but the festival is another way to keep dancers and musicians connected.

"This was already happening here in the Bay Area. I just sparked something more. Bring something more to the table in the Bay Area. Because the Bay Area is a melting pot for all Latin America. So I'm very proud that I can contribute to the community in keeping this music alive," Narvaez said.

More life, more rhythm, and as Narvaez sees it, endless salsa. The festival's main events take place at the San Francisco Airport Marriott Waterfront.