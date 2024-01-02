Watch CBS News
Detectives seek leads in 1986 cold case murder of 20-year-old Dana Ramm, found strangled in Sunol after last seen in Pleasanton

Detectives are still working to solve the death of a young woman whose nude body was found on the side of an East Bay road 37 years ago.

Dana Ramm's body was found on Dec. 29, 1986 on Andrade Road in Sunol, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Department.

The 20-year-old woman had been strangled, authorities said. She was last seen alive the night before at a Chevron gas station at the corner of Valley Avenue and Santa Rita Road in Pleasanton.

Ramm was with two acquaintances in a brown Oldsmobile that had run out of gas, and she waited alone in the car while they went to get money to buy gas, the sheriff's office said.

When they returned, she was gone.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the sheriff's cold case investigators at (510) 667-3661. To remain anonymous, information may be submitted via the anonymous tip line at (510) 667-3622.

