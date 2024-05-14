Drunk driver who struck and killed elderly man in Concord on Thanksgiving sentenced to 12 years in prison

A Concord man who struck and killed an 86-year-old man on Thanksgiving Day 2023 was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison.

Damian Lopez-Avelino was 19 and intoxicated at the time when his vehicle struck another vehicle at Oak Grove and Ryan roads in Concord.

Police responded at 6:49 p.m. on November 23rd, to a report of a two-vehicle crash at Treat Boulevard and Oak Grove Road in Concord.

While at the scene, police determined a second crash happened a few blocks away. Lopez-Avelino struck a second vehicle, in which Thomas O'Connell was a passenger. O'Connell was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Police arrested Lopez-Avelino, charging him with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, DUI causing serious bodily injury, hit-and-run resulting in injury, and driving a motor vehicle without a license.

Lopez-Avelino reached a negotiated plea agreement with prosecutors on April 11th, pleading guilty to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving with a .08 blood alcohol content causing injury.

Both charges carried enhancements. Lopez-Avelino was sentenced to 12 years and eight months in prison, with credit for serving 139 days and another good conduct credit of 20 days.