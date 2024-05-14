Watch CBS News
Crime

Drunk driver who struck and killed elderly man in Concord on Thanksgiving sentenced to 12 years in prison

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now - Morning Edition 5/14/24
PIX Now - Morning Edition 5/14/24 12:03

A Concord man who struck and killed an 86-year-old man on Thanksgiving Day 2023 was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison.

Damian Lopez-Avelino was 19 and intoxicated at the time when his vehicle struck another vehicle at Oak Grove and Ryan roads in Concord. 

Police responded at 6:49 p.m. on November 23rd, to a report of a two-vehicle crash at Treat Boulevard and Oak Grove Road in Concord. 

While at the scene, police determined a second crash happened a few blocks away. Lopez-Avelino struck a second vehicle, in which Thomas O'Connell was a passenger. O'Connell was taken to a hospital, where he later died.  

Police arrested Lopez-Avelino, charging him with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, DUI causing serious bodily injury, hit-and-run resulting in injury, and driving a motor vehicle without a license.

Lopez-Avelino reached a negotiated plea agreement with prosecutors on April 11th, pleading guilty to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving with a .08 blood alcohol content causing injury. 

Both charges carried enhancements. Lopez-Avelino was sentenced to 12 years and eight months in prison, with credit for serving 139 days and another good conduct credit of 20 days.

First published on May 14, 2024 / 1:34 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.