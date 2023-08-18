San Mateo police searching for woman missing for over a month

SAN MATEO – The San Mateo Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing person who was last seen in July.

Dami Kim, 39, was reported missing on July 19 after last contacting a friend on July 12 in San Mateo. Police said Thursday that Kim and her pet dog, a tan toy poodle named Curry, were last seen near the Bridgepointe Apartments at about 9:30 p.m. on July 12.

She is described as standing 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 105 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Police said she previously lived in Orange County and the Los Angeles area before moving to San Mateo.

Those with relevant information about the case are urged to to contact San Mateo police at (650) 522-7661 or mlazaro@cityofsanmateo.org. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to http://tinyurl.com/SMPDTips or by calling (650) 522-7676.