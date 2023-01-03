Sinkhole swallows up car following water main break in Daly City

DALY CITY -- A water main break in Daly City created a sinkhole that swallowed up a vehicle early Tuesday morning.

The sinkhole appeared at Abbot Avenue and Castle Street in the city's Hillside neighborhood. The water main break was originally reported at around 12:57 a.m.

The owner of the vehicle had not been located as of 2 a.m. Public works crews were at the scene overnight working to shut off the water main.

Roads have been closed in the area due to ongoing repairs and road hazards, according to the public works department.

No injuries were reported.