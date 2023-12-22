Watch CBS News
Man critically injured in Daly City shooting

DALY CITY – A man suffered serious injuries in a shooting on Wednesday afternoon in Daly City, according to police.

The shooting was reported at about 4:35 p.m. in the area of MacDonald Avenue and Schwerin Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was given emergency aid and taken to a hospital, where he is in critical condition, police said Thursday.

Police did not release information about a suspect or motive in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at (650) 991-8142.

First published on December 22, 2023 / 9:26 AM PST

