Daly City, San Mateo and San Bruno apply for grant to fight organized theft

Police in Daly City, San Mateo and San Bruno say San Mateo County's three regional shopping centers are frequent targets for organized retail theft and are asking for help.

The three police departments have applied for a joint grant that would provide funds to combat the problem.

The grant is being offered by the California Board of State and Community Corrections specifically to address rising retail theft, according to a press release last week from the San Bruno Police Department.

"If the funds are awarded, these three agencies will establish a joint task force that will leverage a variety of tools, technologies, and strategies to significantly reduce retail theft in all three cities, and throughout San Mateo County," the department said in the release Thursday.