13 people, 2 dogs displaced in Daly City residential fire

DALY CITY – A fire in a residential parking garage in Daly City displaced 13 people on Friday morning, along with two dogs, North County Fire Authority officials said. One dog was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene, but no other injuries were reported.

The fire broke was reported at 8:32 a.m. Friday and forced the response of seven fire companies to the scene at 406 91st St., fire officials said. Flames that started in the first-floor garage spread to the exterior balconies of the second and third floors by the time firefighters arrived, according to the North County Fire Authority.

The building's second and third floor hallways sustained smoke damage. Fire crews remained on scene for over three hours to ensure the fire was out and support efforts to ventilate the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, fire officials said.