Daly City prowler call ends with arrest; weapons, cash and drugs seized

PIX Now -- Saturday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

DALY CITY -- An early morning prowler call has led to a 31-year-old Daly City man's arrest and the seizure of drugs, cash and weapons including a ghost gun.

Daly City police took to social media on Saturday to reveal details of the arrest of Andrew VilchezDavila earlier in the week.

The incident began with an early morning 911 call to Daly City police reporting a suspicious person hanging around a vehicle in the 200 block of Belhaven Ave.

An arriving officer located VilchezDavila standing next to a vehicle. The officer noticed a rifle barrel poking out from the bottom of VilchezDavila's jacket. He was immediately placed in handcuffs and found to have an unregistered, loaded AR-15 style pistol, with a high-capacity magazine.

Detectives followed up and served a search warrant on VilchezDavila's house. They located a sawed-off shotgun, a 9mm ghost gun, a .38 caliber revolver, another shotgun and approximately 400 grams of cocaine for the purpose of sales inside.

They also seized thousands of dollars in cash.

VilchezDavila has been booked into jail on numerous felony charges.