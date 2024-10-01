Man arrested in Daly City murder; mother arrested as alleged accomplice

A man wanted for the murder of another man in Daly City over the weekend was arrested Monday as was the suspect's mother who was identified as an alleged accomplice, police said.

Daly City police said officers responded to a report of a shooting on Sunday evening on the 1300 block of South Mayfair Avenue in the city's Westlake neighborhood. Officers arrived to find a 60-year-old man who had been shot multiple times; he dies at the scene despite life-saving attempts.

Police said the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Maarij Abdullah Afridi of Daly City, fled from the area following the shooting.

On Monday, police detectives and SWAT officers located Afridi and arrested him without incident. Police said 50-year-old Zaib Un Nisa Afridi, the suspect's mother, was also arrested and identified as an accomplice to the homicide.

Both suspects were taken to the San Mateo County Main Jail in Redwood City and booked on a number of felony charges including first-degree murder, police said.

Anyone with information about the homicide was as to contact the Daly City Police Department Investigations Division at (650) 991-8270.