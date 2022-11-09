Major crash shuts John Daly, Lake Merced intersection in Daly City

PIX Now -- Wednesday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

DALY CITY -- An injury crash in Daly City Wednesday was blocking a major intersection near Interstate Highway 280, authorities said.

The crash happened at the intersection of Lake Merced and John Daly Blvd in Daly City next to the Westlake Shopping Center.

Intersection of John Daly Blvd. and Lake Merced Blvd. is shut down following a major crash, November 9, 2022. North County Fire Authority

The North County Fire Authority said the intersection was closed and urged drivers to avoid the area.

There were no immediate details about the crash or injuries.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.