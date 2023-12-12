Daly City appoints new mayor amidst claims of racism, anti-Semitism

The city council in Daly City appointed Juslyn Manalo as its new mayor during a special reorganization meeting on Monday, amid a tense vote where accusations of discrimination and anti-Semitism were made.

Manalo was sworn in by California Attorney General Rob Bonta, who made an appearance at the meeting. She replaces Ray Buenaventura, who took the position of Lake County Public Defender in October.

Newly appointed Daly City Mayor Juslyn Manalo DalyCity.org

The special meeting was rocky. Just seconds into the nominations, Buenaventura nominated Manalo and there were audible protests from the crowd, with a woman loudly booing and saying that the city council was "racist."

Councilmember Glenn Sylvester then nominated fellow councilmember Pamela DiGiovanni, adding that she had served on the council for years and it was her time.

"Everyone here on this council has the opportunity to serve as many or in the past six years," said Sylvester pointedly. "With the exception of one. Everyone on this council has had the opportunity to serve as vice mayor... with the Exception of one."

Sylvester said DiGiovanni deserved a fair shake.

"Given the world events pertaining to ethnicity and racial biases that exist throughout this world, I feel that it is no excuse that someone is not offered an opportunity," he said.

DiGiovanni made a statement as she also seconded her nomination, outlining what she said was a prejudice on the council.

"Each of us deserves to be treated fairly without discrimination, without antisemitism on some of us, without anything that is important, to stand together in collaboration, to work together and make this community better," she said with impassioned agitation.

"It is your choice whether you stand for inclusiveness or whether you stand for discrimination or whether you stand for what's right," she added.

The acrimony between DiGiovanni and Manalo goes back to when a restraining was filed against DiGiovanni by Manalo in 2022, who claimed she was assaulted by her fellow councilmember. DiGiovanni brought it up at Monday's meeting, saying she had been exonerated and was re-elected as well.

"You know I stand for truth, especially with it being Hannukah, the light needs to shine, and it needs to shine for all of us," DiGiovanni said at the meeting. "We are all God's children."

The council ultimately voted for Manalo 3-2.

Sylvester also nominated DiGiovanni for vice mayor, but former mayor Daus-Magbual was appointed to the position with a 3-1 vote.

According to Daly City's municipal code, the mayor and vice mayor are chosen by the city council.

Buenaventura was in his fourth term as mayor of the city. Buenaventura has served on the City Council for Daly City since April 2011 and his current term as mayor was originally supposed to expire in Nov. 2026.