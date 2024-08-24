Daly City apartment fire leaves 1 person injured

One resident was treated for smoke inhalation Friday in a fire at a residential apartment complex in Daly City, the North County Fire Authority said.

Five companies responded at 5:15 p.m. Friday to the blaze at 111 S. Mayfair Ave., the authority said.

The first arriving company found heavy smoke and flames coming from a second-floor unit of a two-story apartment building, firefighters said. The incident caused moderate to major fire and smoke damage to the unit.

Residents were able to evacuate themselves. One was treated on scene by firefighter paramedics for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The North County Fire Authority serves the cities of Brisbane, Daly City and Pacifica.