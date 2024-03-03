Dallas Stars beat San Jose Sharks 3-2 in shootout

DALLAS -- Jamie Benn scored in the seventh round of the shootout to lift the Dallas Stars to a 3-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night.

Jason Robertson and Radek Faksa scored in regulation, and Matt Duchene also scored in the shootout for the Stars, who have points in eight straight games at home (6-0-2) and lead the Central Division by two points over Winnipeg.

Jake Oettinger made 21 saves through overtime and six in the shootout, including stopping Luke Kunin to end the game.

Benn's score came on the 34-year-old captain's first shootout attempt this season.

"He wanted to get back in the mix," Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. "So we put him on the list, and he delivered."

Rookie goalie Magnus Chrona was a standout in a losing effort for the Sharks, winless in their last six games (0-5-1) and one point from last place in the Western Conference. Chrona made 36 saves through overtime plus five shootout stops in his second career NHL start and first league game played from start to finish.

He was recalled from the AHL on Wednesday, one day after Mackenzie Blackwood was injured against New Jersey.

"I was loving hockey out there," Chrona, 23, said. "It was just awesome to be out there."

He appeared in relief in early November and lost in his only other start when he was pulled after allowing four goals on 12 shots against Edmonton in late December.

"Our guys really felt bad about what happened last time he was in net," Sharks coach David Quinn said. "We kind of left him out to dry and didn't really give him a fair chance. I thought we did tonight."

Dallas survived an overtime penalty kill after Miro Heiskanen was called for interference halfway through the extra period.

Filip Zadina and William Eklund scored in regulation, and Anthony Duclair scored in the shootout for the Sharks. Kunin had two assists.

Zadina's goal late in the second period that put the Sharks ahead 2-1 was initially ruled not to have crossed the goal line but was rever