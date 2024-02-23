Watch CBS News
Cyber intrusion into Pleasant Hill computer system under investigation

PLEASANT HILL -- An unauthorized intrusion Thursday afternoon into the computer system of the city of Pleasant Hill was detected and quickly contained officials said on Friday.

Pleasant Hill IT experts are evaluating the extent of the intrusion and the incident remains under active investigation by the police department.

City services remained operational during the incident and public safety was never compromised, according to an official news release sent Friday evening.

The release said updates will be provided as the investigation proceeds.

First published on February 23, 2024 / 11:03 PM PST

