Watch CBS News
Crime

$1,200 meat heist at Cupertino Safeway store foiled; 2 arrests made

By Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now - Morning Edition 1/6/25
PIX Now - Morning Edition 1/6/25 11:40

Two people were arrested after a heist at a South Bay grocery store in which more than $1,000 in meat was stolen over the New Year's holiday, deputies said.

According to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the Safeway store on Homestead Road in Cupertino last week. The thieves stole what was described as "ribeye & other prime beef cuts" worth about $1,200.

Deputies said a store employee was able to provide a description of the suspects and a getaway car.

A deputy tracked down the car to its registered address and arrested both suspects. Photos shared by deputies showed the recovered meats, along with other groceries.

RARE CASE: Meat Heist Foiled! 🍖🚔 Deputies responded to a steak situation at Safeway along Homestead Road in City of...

Posted by Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, January 5, 2025

"Huge shoutout to the alert Safeway worker! The only thing well-done here is the teamwork!" the sheriff's office said Sunday.

Both suspects were booked into the Santa Clara County Jail. Deputies did not release their names.

Tim Fang

Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.