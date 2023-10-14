Cross-culture vigil for peace Friday binds Petaluma community

PETALUMA -- Petaluma residents gathered Friday evening at a vigil where the pain of Middle East bloodshed was shared along with prayers for peace.

Rabbi Shalom Bochner, with B'nai Israel Jewish Center in Petaluma, has lived in Israel himself but his brother just moved there two weeks ago to be surrounded by family and faith. Rockets have been directed at his neighborhood but, so far, they have all been shot out of the sky. Rabbi Bochner was at a baseball game with his brother a month ago.

"He's safe. He's certainly not going anywhere. He's proud to fulfill a life long dream of moving to Israel but it's a scary time," Rabbi Bochner said

He's been following news updates to see how close the war is getting to his brother's home. The images from Israel have been hard to watch but he feels he needs to stay informed.

"It's not easy. There are hours of just complete emotional breakdown and realizing -- turn the screen off, turn the news off, take a break. Then you go back and read some more," he added,

Friday's vigil was truly a call for peace as Muslims, Palestinians and several religious leaders all called for an end to the violence. Many in the community said they needed to be with others who shared their pain and see hope for the future.

"I have to wake up and be a mom, wake up and have a job and it's just too painful. It's never been this hard," said Maia Hirschbein from Petaluma.

"There's so much pain and so much fear and hatred out there. This community feels different to me. It always has," Midori Seppa added,

With Hamas leaders calling for a day of jihad, Rabbi Bochner said there was a concern about safety but he felt it was important to hold Friday's event.

Officers with the Petaluma police department were there to make sure the vigil remained peaceful.

"We can't change the world but we can change our community and hope that spreads," Rabbi Bochner said.