Critically-hurt person rescued from cliff near Golden Gate Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO -- An unconscious person was found critically injured at the base of a cliff near the Golden Gate Bridge on Saturday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said.

San Francisco firefighters called for a CHP rescue helicopter to airlift the victim from Marshall's Beach, the fire department said in a Twitter post. 

The beach is near Baker Beach, southwest of the bridge, on the Pacific Ocean.

The rescue helicopter, based at Napa airport, was dispatched at 3:12 p.m. and took the victim to Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley, highway patrol spokesman Shaun Boyeau said.

First published on July 1, 2023 / 7:39 PM

