Crews stop progress of Cove Fire burning near Wragg Canyon Road in Napa County

Firefighters have stopped forward progress on a grass fire burning in Napa County near Wragg Canyon Road and state Highway 128, fire officials said Thursday evening.

Cal Fire first reported on the incident, which was initially called the Wragg Fire before authorities changed the name to the Cove Fire, at around 3 p.m. While it had a slow rate of spread, crews called in air support to make fire retardant drops.

The Cove Fire scorched nearly three acres and was 65 percent contained, Cal Fire said about 5:30 p.m.

#CoveFire - UPDATE - Fire containment has been updated to 65%. Crews will be in the area putting out hotspots and working on getting full containment. Use caution when traveling in the area. #CALFIRE#CALFIRELNU pic.twitter.com/S3IZZixQQN — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) June 7, 2024

At one point, crews thought the fire had grown to five acres, but estimates were incorrect.

Crews will remain to extinguish hotspots and work to fully contain the fire. Motorists should use caution when traveling in the area.