Crews stop forward progress of brush fire in Del Valle Regional Park south of Livermore

Fire crews have stopped the forward progress of a ten-acre brush fire burning in Del Valle Regional Park south of Livermore Monday, according to authorities.

Alameda County Fire officials said the call regarding the incident came in 11:11 a.m. The Cal Fire Santa Clara, Alameda and Contra Costa Unit X account posted that the so-called Tesla Fire was burning in Del Valle Rd. in Del Valle Regional Park southwest of the lake.

Cal Fire said that forward progress of the fire had been stopped as of shortly before 12:30 p.m.

#TeslaFire [update] near Del Valle Rd in Del Valle Regional Park southwest of the lake (Alemeda County) is 10 acres with forward progress stopped. #CALFIRESCU @AlamedaCoFire pic.twitter.com/VIwuv8Iffw — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) July 8, 2024

So far there are no reports of road closures due to the brush fire.