Watch CBS News
East Bay News

Crews stop forward progress of brush fire in Del Valle Regional Park south of Livermore

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

Brush fire burns in Alameda County's Del Valle Regional Park
Brush fire burns in Alameda County's Del Valle Regional Park 00:24

Fire crews have stopped the forward progress of a ten-acre brush fire burning in Del Valle Regional Park south of Livermore Monday, according to authorities.

Alameda County Fire officials said the call regarding the incident came in 11:11 a.m. The Cal Fire Santa Clara, Alameda and Contra Costa Unit X account posted that the so-called Tesla Fire was burning in Del Valle Rd. in Del Valle Regional Park southwest of the lake.

Cal Fire said that forward progress of the fire had been stopped as of shortly before 12:30 p.m.

So far there are no reports of road closures due to the brush fire.

Dave Pehling

Dave Pehling is website managing editor for CBS Bay Area. He started his journalism career doing freelance writing about music in the late 1990s, eventually working as a web writer, editor and producer for KTVU.com in 2003. He began his role with CBS Bay Area in 2015.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.